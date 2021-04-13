Syndicate leader killed in gunfight with Manila police

AN alleged leader of an organized crime group was killed in a gunfight with police in Manila on Tuesday after resisting a warrant of arrest.

Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay of the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) identified the suspect as Rommel Tiatco of Inocencio St., Barangay 93 in Tondo District.

Tiatco was to be served an arrest warrant for the alleged murder of PSSg. Dranreb Cipriano but instead “the operation resulted in an exchange of gunshots between the suspect and police operatives” at 8:45 a.m., said Ibay.

He was rushed to the Gat andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival at 9:35 a.m.