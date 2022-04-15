SYNNOVE AND ABEO HAVE BEEN INCORPORATED INTO TDI GROUP JAPAN

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –– Synnove and Abeo, are now part of tdi Group, Japan (https://www.tdi.co.jp/english/).

Since its founding as an independent IT business in 1968, tdi Group has been offering a diverse range of services in such fields as software development, system operation, embedded software development, and data centre services.

Both Synnove and Abeo, have offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and are value added reseller for SAP and provide professional services for the deployment of SAP solution.

With their SAP Qualified Partner Package Solutions for the Retail Industry and for the conversion of older releases of the SAP ERP solution to the latest RISE with SAP, they are in the position to offer services with an attractive total cost of ownership to the market.

With the synergy of tdi Group, Synnove and Abeo, the group will be better placed to provide a one-stop solution that encompass a wide spectrum of optimal IT services, ranging from consulting to development, maintenance, and operations of systems, to meet the needs of their clients.

Said Michael Lim, Deputy CEO of TDI APJ: “Abeo and Synnove are now part of tdi Group, Japan. This acquisition is an important milestone for tdi Group who is expanding operations to Asia. After a two-year journey, we are finally starting a new chapter for both our organizations.

TDI APJ will operate as a regional group sharing resources across Asia. This will give TDI APJ access to resources from Japan, including technology and technical expertise.

We are proud to be part of tdi Group which has about 2,000 resources in Japan and are looking forward to the benefits that this synergy can bring to our clients in the region.”

Do check out the social media for more updates.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbeoInternational

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abeoinc/

Media contact:

Name: Mr. Tan Kah Wee David

Title: Regional SVP Operations

Email: davidt@abeoinc.com

Whatsapp: +65 9828 8819