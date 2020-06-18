SINGAPORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has stepped up to support the APAC manufacturing and distribution sector through the global pandemic, and showed their appreciation through a number of community and customer development initiatives.



SYSPRO APAC gives back to the manufacturing and distribution sector

Supporting our customers through the pandemic

To support customers, for a limited time period, SYSPRO offered the opportunity to have free access to courses on the SYSPRO Learning Channel Plus platform. The SYSPRO Learning Channel Plus offers an extensive and comprehensive list of courses for all SYSPRO users regardless of roles within an organization.

Additionally, the SYSPRO APAC team has offered discretionary support packages and solution trials to its software, such as SYSPRO Espresso, for example. SYSPRO Espresso is a mobile solution that gives users access to their business information using SYSPRO ERP. It allows the shop floor user, supply chain manager or sales person for example to work anytime, anyplace, on any popular mobile device and their desktop with increased remote working from home.

As further support for our customers, SYSPRO staff and partners will promote customer products through SYSPRO owned channels in APAC. The campaign seeks to promote local brands and products as part of a drive to build stronger demand for local manufacturer’s and distributors in Asia.

Wen Ken, a Malaysian manufacturing company who produces Traditional Chinese Medicine and health products also distributes throughout Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia was a beneficiary of SYSPRO’s effort. Benny Lo, the IT Manager of Wen Ken Group said, “We are happy that we made the right decision in 2014 in selecting SYSPRO as our core business system. Due to the pandemic, we are digitalizing and creating further efficiencies by moving towards a paperless environment and cutting down on some of the manual processes. We would like to thank SYSPRO and Cosmo Synergy (a solution partner of SYSPRO) for their ongoing support and collaboration and we look forward to working together in the coming future.”

Bolstering the industry in preparation for the upturn

In order to bolster industry resilience, in May, SYSPRO kicked off an initiative to provide 500 recently unemployed individuals in the manufacturing and distribution sector with unlimited access to the online SYSPRO Learning Channel at no cost for a six-month period.

This initiative aims to increase a candidate’s chance of being successful in today’s exceptionally competitive market adversely impacted by COVID-19. S & P Global estimates that unemployment rates across Asia-Pacific could rise by well over 3% points, twice as large as the average recession. By applying, candidates will learn new skills and improve their knowledge of ERP and increase their chances of becoming more marketable.

Rob Stummer, Chief Executive Officer at SYSPRO APAC, indicated that “The impact of the pandemic has been felt by all sectors and industries globally. SYSPRO would like to take this opportunity to thank manufacturers and distributors around the world for continuing to work and support the economy. We hope that by offering skills development opportunities to the industry at large that we will bolster industry resilience in preparation for the upturn.”

How to apply for the SYSPRO ‘gives-back’ initiative

As a global initiative, the SYSPRO ‘gives-back’ initiative for unemployed individuals is aimed at all of SYSPRO’s operating regions including the US, Canada, Africa, UK, Asia and Australasia. To qualify for this opportunity,

The candidate must be currently unemployed and have recently lost their employment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The candidate must have work experience in the Manufacturing sector.

Preference will be given to candidates who have experience working in one of SYSPRO’s Target Market industries ( please refer to below link for further details)

Preference will be given to candidates who have ERP experience.

To learn more or apply for this opportunity, please view the links below:

Australia – https://jobs.jobvite.com/syspro/job/o02FcfwD

Singapore – https://jobs.jobvite.com/syspro/job/oX2FcfwA

Please do note that applying for this opportunity does not guarantee employment.

