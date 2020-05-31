System Of A Down, KISS & Iron Maiden To ‘Headline’ Virtual Instalment Of Download Festival 2020

The flagship Download Festival event in the UK has unveiled the first slab of programming for its new virtual festival (which ICYMI is being held as a lifeline for punters who’ve been left emotionally gutted by the IRL fest’s pandemic-inflicted cancellation this year).

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down have been announced as ‘headliners’ of the annual rock & metal extravaganza’s first online outing, which will feature hours of exclusive footage, unseen performances and interactive content streamed via social media across a full weekend in June.

Now, it’s important to note here, that the three juggernaut bands mentioned above will not be livestreaming performances during the event (although Iron Maiden have promised some kind of exclusive content).

Instead, we’ll be getting a replay of the standout festival moments from KISS’s epic 2015 set on the Friday night, while Saturday night will see Iron Maiden “bringing something very special to screens, with nostalgic performances, Legacy Of The Beast snippets, and something just for Download TV,” (that’s according to a press release).

As for the Sunday night, that’ll deliver footage from across System Of A Down’s multiple Download UK performances from 2005, 2011 and 2017.

The virtual Download Festival, dubbed Download TV, will kick off Friday, 12th June and run through til Sunday, 14th June, and will also feature content from the likes of Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup and more.

In a statement, the giant UK-gone-Australian festival encourages fans to be as interactive as they can.

“Of course, we want you lot to be as involved as ever! Put your tents and flags up in your garden, send us pics of previous years, air guitar to your fave bands – this weekend is about YOU, the fans, and celebrating the Download community.”

You can head here for more info.