System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Eviscerates Donald Trump On Response To US #BlackLivesMatter Protests

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has unleashed on US President Donald Trump as violent protests against racial injustice continue to rage across the US.

The murder of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer has sparked week-long demonstrations stateside, some devolving into riots and looting, but many of them peaceful. Footage of riot police brutalising peaceful protestors with tear gas, batons and rubber bullets is also being widely circulated online (Aussie PM Scott Morrison has even called for an “urgent investigation” after Washington D.C. cops bashed two reporters from Seven’s Sunrise on live TV this morning).

While all of this has been going on, reports have come out that Trump has been cowering in a White House bunker, which was apparently the last straw for Tankian.

The Armenian-American metal singer and political activist took to Instagram to rip the POTUS a new one on his response to the chaos unfolding across the country he’s supposed to be leading, writing:

“Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens. A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President. These protests are not just over race but over institutional injustices beginning with the slave era electoral college that put you in power, K Street lobbying firms, superdelegates of a two party duopolistic Neo-liberal corporatocracy whose day has come. You make antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK? The lessons of the 2018 peaceful successful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the US and elsewhere in the world. Coordinate online and block every street everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump”

You can check out his full post below.

Meanwhile, to stay up to date with stories surrounding the #BlackLivesMatter movement you can head to our Black Lives Matter Feed, or see below for information and resources on how to support the fight against racial injustice both in Australia and the US.

To learn more about or support the Black Lives Matter movement — head here

To learn more about or support equality & justice for First Nations people here in Australia, you can visit Change The Record or Reconciliation.org.au