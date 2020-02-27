SZA & Justin Timberlake Drop New Song ‘The Other Side’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 27, 2020

SZA and Justin Timberlake have teamed up to release a new single ‘The Other Side’, which features on the upcoming soundtrack to the new animated film Trolls World Tour.

Trolls World Tour is actually the sequel to the 2016 film Trolls, which Justin Timberlake also provided the lead single for in ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’.

‘The Other Side’ marks the first musical output from either artist in a while. SZA has been quiet since early 2019 when she released her collaboration with The Weeknd and Travis Scott for the Game Of Thrones companion soundtrack, and her last solo effort was the 2017 release of her highly acclaimed debut album CTRL.

Timberlake’s last solo effort was his 2018 album Man Of The Woods, which…exists.

Timberlake also stars in the film, with other artists like Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Icona Pop and J Balvin.

Watch the video for ‘The Other Side’ below.