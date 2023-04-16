T-Pain and Ashanti Lead Juicy Fest 2024 Lineup

After making its debut earlier this year, nostalgic hip-hop and R&B festival Juicy Fest will return to Australia in 2024, with a lineup that includes Auto-Tune king T-Pain, 2000s R&B star Ashanti and more. Elsewhere on the lineup are T.I., The Game, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Keri Hilson and Mario.

The Australian leg of Juicy Fest 2024 will kick off Friday, 12th January at Melbourne Showgrounds. It will continue on to Sydney, Perth and Adelaide; venues have not been announced for any of those locations yet. The run will wrap up on the Gold Coast on Saturday, 20th January at Doug Jennings Park. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 26th April via the Juicy Fest website.

The Game’s inclusion on the lineup announcement comes less than a month after the rapper pulled out of a planned Australian tour alongside Ice Cube and Cypress Hill just a couple of dates before it kicked off. An email was sent to ticketholders one day before the first date of the tour, advising that The Game would no longer be appearing due to “last minute commitments.” He was replaced on the run by A.B. Original and DJ Total Eclipse.

T-Pain, meanwhile, released latest album On Top of the Covers last month. The album sees him covering songs by the likes of Sam Cooke, Journey and Black Sabbath – an incredible rendition of ‘War Pigs’ particularly caught the internet’s attention when it was released.

Friday, 12th January – Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne

Saturday, 13th January – Venue TBA, Sydney

Sunday, 14th January – Venue TBA, Perth

Friday, 19th January – Venue TBA, Adelaide

Saturday, 20th January – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

