Taal emits ‘weak’ steam plume 200 to 300 meters high — Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Taal Volcano had a “weak” emission of steam reaching 200-300 meters high, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

In it 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs added that the steam-laden plume from Taal’s main crater drifted southwest.

The recorded emission was an increase compared to Phivolcs’ record of 50 to 100 meters high on Saturday.

Sulfur dioxide emission, meanwhile, was at 67 tonnes per day, Phivolcs added.

Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, meaning “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ash fall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and along its coast.”

“DOST-Phivolcs recommends that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, must be strictly prohibited,” Phivolcs added.

