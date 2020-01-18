Taal victims get help from Kalayaan town

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Kalayaan municipality, the smallest and farthest town of Palawan province located at the West Philippine Sea, has sent bottled water, clothes, canned goods, instant noodles, and other relief goods to evacuees who fled their homes due to the recent activities of Taal Volcano.

Kalayaan Mayor Roberto Del Mundo said Friday evening that their small effort might make a huge difference extending the lifeline by at least a day of some tragedy-stricken families in Batangas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindi hadlang ang aming maliit na kapasidad bilang fifth class municipality. Ang tunay na Pilipino, likas na matulungin, hindi mapagsamantala, at mapagmahal sa kababayan (Our being a small fifth class municipality is not a barrier. True Filipinos are by nature not opportunists but loving towards their countrymen),” Del Mundo said. Kalayaan has only 251 residents.

The relief goods were being sent from the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) to the municipality’s extension office in mainland (Barangay Santa Monica) Puerto Princesa City since Monday through the joint efforts of the municipal government employees.

FEATURED STORIES

“Help is help, no matter how small it is, and this is a paradigm shift considering how small we are compared to other towns [which are comparatively big and near] sending support. We are thinking of channelling it through the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) or to the lead couriers in the country para makarating sa kanila,” Del Mundo added.

Kalayaan Island Group is composed of seven islands and islets, including the controversial Spratlys and Pagasa which were the subject of dispute between the Philippines and China.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ