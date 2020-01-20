Taal Volcano and surroundings have become ‘inflated’

MANILA, Philippines — The surface of the Taal Volcano and its surroundings have become “inflated” and “swollen” due to its recent activities, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

In a press conference, Science and Technology Undersecretary Renato Solidum, who is Phivolcs officer-in-charge, said that the southern edge of the volcano was “swollen” possibly because of the rising magma within the volcano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is another magma body, and it is rising towards Taal Volcano. This is the one that could recharge or supply magma under the volcano. And while magma is rising up from the southwest, this makes the land of the southern edge of the lake swollen. This swelling also causes quakes and fissures,” Solidum said in Filipino.

“The latest data that we have on the volcano and its surroundings, it’s inflated, meaning there’s pressure from the magma moving up,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Phivolcs recorded a total of 184 volcanic earthquakes and 13 tremors from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

While the earthquakes were fewer and weaker, Solidum said that these still signify that the volcano was still active.

Thus, Alert Level 4 remained placed over the Taal Volcano, meaning a hazardous eruption could occur within hours or days.

“If you look at all parameters, it doesn’t really say that everything is on the downward trend,” Solidum said.

“These observations, coupled with the swelling of the volcano, is why the status of the Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 4,” he added.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ