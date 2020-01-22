Taal Volcano continues to emit white plumes

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano continued to weakly emit white steam-laden plumes measuring 50 to 500 meters high in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.

“Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted southwest,”Phivolcs said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

“Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 153 tonnes per day,” it added.

A total of six volcanic earthquakes was also monitored by the Phivolcs in the Philippine Seismic Network since 5 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 21) until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 22).

This brings to 725, 176 the total monitored volcanic earthquakes that measured magnitude 1.2 to magnitude 4.1, and were felt at Intensities I to V since since Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs recorded a total of 481 volcanic earthquakes on the Taal Network, including eight low-frequency quakes.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” Phivolcs said.

Thus, Alert Level 4 remained placed over Taal Volcano, meaning a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

“DOST-Phivolcs strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed,” Phivolcs said.

