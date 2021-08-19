Taal volcano emits high levels of sulfur dioxide anew – Phivolcs

TAAL Volcano emitted sulfur dioxide anew, spewing 15,347 tons over the last 24 hours, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

“This is a notice of high sulfur dioxide or SO2 emission at Taal Volcano. The first measurement of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 flux from its main crater totaled 15,347 tons,” according to Renato Solidum Jr., Phivolcs chief.

Solidum said the emission marked a rising trend in volcanic SO2 degassing since August 13, with the short-term average measuring 8,351 tons per day.

In the same period, Solidum said steam-rich plumes that rose 1,000-3,000 meters were also generated by the volcano’s main crater.

The Phivolcs chief said the high SO2 flux, water vapor emitted in plumes, weak air movement and solar radiation will continue to produce volcanic smog or vog over the Taal region.

Solidum confirmed reports of the smog’s adverse effects on some residents in the towns of Talisay and Agoncillo, particularly in Barangay Barigon.

“As a reminder, vog consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract in severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure,” he said.



Phivolcs warned those with health conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women and children to take precautionary measures, Phivolcs said.

.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Phivolcs has recommended that local officials in the affected communities conduct health checks to assess the impact of the SO2 emissions and consider temporary evacuation of severely exposed residents to safer areas.

Solidum reminded that Alert Level 2 (Increased Unrest) remains over Taal and that the threat of sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around the volcano island.

“Increasing SO2 flux may also forewarn of potential phreatomagmatic (combination of water and magma) activity similar to the July 1, 2021 eruption,” he said.