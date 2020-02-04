Taal Volcano emits steam 500 meters tall; spews more sulfur dioxide

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano had a “weak” emission of steam reaching 500 meters tall, and spewed more sulfur dioxide over the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday.

In its latest 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the steam emitted from the volcano’s main crater drifted southwest.

Meanwhile, the sulfur dioxide emitted from Taal’s main crater was recorded on Feb. 3 at 231 tonnes per day. This was a significant increase to Phivolcs’ previous figure of 97 tonnes per day as recorded last Feb. 1.

The Taal Volcano Network, which Phivolcs said records “small but undetectable earthquakes” around Taal Volcano, also recorded 223 volcanic earthquakes, including eight low-frequency events and one harmonic tremor that lasted nearly three minutes long over the past 24 hours.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” Phivolcs explained.

Alert Level 3 remains hoisted at the Taal Volcano, which means “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.”

“DOST-Phivolcs recommends that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited,” Phivolcs has advised.

