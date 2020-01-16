Trending Now

Taal Volcano eruption displaces over 26,000 families in Batangas

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Taal Volcano eruption displaces over 26,000 families in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 26,000 families in Batangas have been displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Batangas reported on Thursday.

FEATURED STORIES

As of 5:00 a.m., PDRRMO said 26,294 families or 121,455 individuals have been affected by the volcanic eruption.

Evacuees rest at an evacuation center in Tanaun, Batangas province, southern Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Meanwhile, a total of 373 evacuation centers are serving as temporary shelters for displaced residents.

Taal Volcano had a phreatic eruption or a steam-driven episode in its main crater last Sunday.

Alert level 4 remains in effect in the affected areas in Batangas and Cavite, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

GSG
ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption

Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through [email protected]

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top