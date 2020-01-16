Taal Volcano eruption displaces over 26,000 families in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 26,000 families in Batangas have been displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Batangas reported on Thursday.

UPDATE as of 16 January 2020, 5:00AM Total No. of Families Affected: 26,294

Total No. of Individuals Affected: 121,455

Total No. of Evacuation Centers: 373 Source: PDRRMO#BangonBatangas #TaalVolcano #Batangas — Batangas PIO Capitol (@batspiocapitol) January 15, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

As of 5:00 a.m., PDRRMO said 26,294 families or 121,455 individuals have been affected by the volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile, a total of 373 evacuation centers are serving as temporary shelters for displaced residents.

Taal Volcano had a phreatic eruption or a steam-driven episode in its main crater last Sunday.

Alert level 4 remains in effect in the affected areas in Batangas and Cavite, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ