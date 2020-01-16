Taal Volcano eruption displaces over 26,000 families in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 26,000 families in Batangas have been displaced by Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Batangas reported on Thursday.
UPDATE as of 16 January 2020, 5:00AM
Total No. of Families Affected: 26,294
Total No. of Individuals Affected: 121,455
Total No. of Evacuation Centers: 373
Source: PDRRMO#BangonBatangas #TaalVolcano #Batangas
— Batangas PIO Capitol (@batspiocapitol) January 15, 2020
As of 5:00 a.m., PDRRMO said 26,294 families or 121,455 individuals have been affected by the volcanic eruption.
Meanwhile, a total of 373 evacuation centers are serving as temporary shelters for displaced residents.
Taal Volcano had a phreatic eruption or a steam-driven episode in its main crater last Sunday.
Alert level 4 remains in effect in the affected areas in Batangas and Cavite, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
