Trending Now

Taal Volcano now on Alert Level 4

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Taal Volcano now on Alert Level 4

Taal Volcano

Loud booming sounds were heard by nearby residents when Taal Volcano erupted Sunday. These images were taken about 3 p.m. or 2 hours after the eruption from Tagaytay City, Cavite. (Photo from Tagaytay City Cavite Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano just hours after it spewed ash.

READ: BREAKING: Taal volcano spews ash in phreatic eruption

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert Level 4 means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

In its bulletin issued 7:30 p.m., Phivolcs said that it is because “eruptive activity at Taal Volcano Main Crater intensified as continuous eruption generated a tall 10-15 kilometer steam-laden tephra column with frequent volcanic lightning that rained wet ashfall on the general north as far as Quezon City.”

FEATURED STORIES

According to Phivolcs, volcanic tremor has been recorded continuously since 11 a.m. and two volcanic earthquakes of magnitudes M2.5 and M3.9 were felt at Intensity III in Tagaytay City and Alitagtag, Batangas at 6:15 p.m. and 6:22 p.m., respectively.

Because of this, Phivolcs renewed its call for total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and other high-risk areas within a 14-kilometer radius from Taal Main Crater.

In Phivolcs’ Taal Volcano Alert Signals, Alert Level 4 means “intense unrest, continuing seismic swarms, including harmonic tremor and/or ‘low frequency earthquakes’ which are usually felt, profuse steaming along existing and perhaps new vents and fissures.”

Phivolcs earlier raised the Taal Volcano alert status to Alert Level 3 from Alert Level 2 at 4 p.m.

READ: Alert Level 3 up for Taal volcano

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top