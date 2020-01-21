Taal Volcano quakes indicate possible eruptions – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Intense seismic activities recorded beneath the edifice of Taal Volcano is a likely indication of continuous magmatic activity, which could later lead to more eruptions, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin issued at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said that the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the Philippine Seismology Network (PSN), recorded 448 volcanic earthquakes, including 17 categorized as low-frequency.

“Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” Phivolcs said.

The PSN, Phivolcs added, plotted a total of 718 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. of Jan. 12. Out of the said number, 176 of these earthquakes were registered between magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1, and were felt at intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, there were five volcanic earthquakes recorded, which registered between magnitudes 1.6 to 2.5.

The activity in the volcano’s main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak steam emission which generated ash plumes 500-600 meters tall, and dispersed ash southwest of the main crater, Phivolcs said.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 344 tons per day.

Phivolcs said that Alert Level 4 is still in effect, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

“DOST-Phivolcs strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed,” Phivolcs said.

