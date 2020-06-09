Taal Volcano rumbles, 5 earthquakes recorded

MANILA, Philippines – Taal Volcano registered five earthquakes in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday.

The earthquakes are associated mainly with “rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice”, Phivolcs said.

Vents on the main crater and along Kastila Trail emitted 20-30 meter high steam which drifted to the southwest.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, where sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsion of volcanic gas may occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

Entry to the TVI, the volcano’s permanent danger zone, is strictly prohibited, Phivolcs stressed.

Local government units should continuously monitor barangays around Taal Lake for damage and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures, Phivolcs said.

Residents are likewise urged to observe precautionary measures due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

Pilots should also avoid flying close in the vicinity of the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from eruptions, as well as wind-remobilized ash, can harm aircraft Phivolcs warned.

