Taal Volcano still emits white to dirty white steam-laden plumes — Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The main crater of Taal Volcano continued to emit white to dirty steam-leaden plumes just two weeks after the volcano’s alert was lowered to Alert Level 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

In a 8 a.m. Taal Volcano Bulletin, Phivolcs said the activity of the main crater was “characterized by moderate emission of white to dirty white steam laden plumes rising 200 to 300 meters high before drifting southwest.”

The agency also spotted ongoing weak steaming from fissure vents along Daang Kastila trail which is located less than three kilometers from Taal’s main crater ridge view deck.

Daang Kastila trail is also a well-known tourist trail for trekking to Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs also noted that the Taal Volcano Network recorded 115 volcanic earthquakes including low-frequency events and five harmonic tremors, which had durations from one to four minutes.

The volcanic showed evidence that there is a magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice which may lead to eruptive activity at the main crater.

Under Alert Level 3, sudden steam-driven and weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ash fall and lethal volcanic gas explosions may still happen within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.

Phivolcs also advised not to enter the Taal Volcano Island and areas and communities of west of the Island within seven-kilometer radius of Taal Island.

