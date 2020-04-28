Taal Volcano update: Alert Level 1 still up, volcanic quakes continue

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the last 24 hours within the vicinity of the Taal Volcano, where Alert Level 1 remains hoisted, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquakes recorded by the Taal Volcano Network are “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice,” said Phivolcs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Weak steaming or fumarolic activity was observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail,” the agency added in an 8 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday.

The Taal Volcano Network can record smaller earthquakes undetected by the Philippine Seismic Network (PSN).

FEATURED STORIES

Alert Level 1 hoisted over the Taal Volcano means sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI), according to Phivolcs.

Taal Volcano’s restiveness started on January 12 when it began spewing ash. The alert level was raised to level 4 on the evening of that day, meaning hazardous eruption was imminent.

The alert level was lowered to Level 1 on March 19 after the volcano showed decreased activity.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited,” Phivolcs stressed.

Phivolcs advised local government units to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damage and road accessibilities and to boost preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes,” Phivolcs further said.

Phivolcs’ bulletin for the Taal Volcano at 8 a.m. on Monday said eight volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten earthquakes were recorded based on its 8 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, eight on Saturday, 11 on Friday, and 39 on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano status to Alert Level 1

Despite risks, villagers made Taal Volcano island their home

GSG

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ