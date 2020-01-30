Taal Volcano update: Steam and sulfur emissions weaken, more quakes detected 

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano had a weak emission of white to dirty white steam reaching 500 meters high in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Thursday.

The recorded steam emission was lower compared to Phivolcs’ previous record of 800 meters tall in the past two days.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin on Thursday, Phivolcs added that sulfur dioxide emission in Taal Volcano’s main crater was “below instrumental detection.”

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said that from 5 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Seismic Network recorded seven volcanic earthquakes that registered at magnitudes 1.7 to 2.5.

The number of earthquakes was also higher compared to Wednesday’s record of three volcanic earthquakes in Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs said that Alert Level 3 is still in effect, meaning “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.”

Phivolcs further recommended that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited.

