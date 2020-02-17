Taal Volcano update: Weak steam emission observed

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano’s main crater exhibited a weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 100 to 200 meters high before drifting southwest, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Monday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 58 tons per day.

The Taal Volcano Network, meanwhile, recorded 65 volcanic earthquakes that are associated with rock fracturing processes.

Alert Level 2 is maintained over Taal Volcano since February 14, over a month since it erupted on January 12, 2020.

“Phivolcs reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island and along its coast,” Phivolcs warned.

“Local government units are advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damage and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs added.

Affected residents are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.

