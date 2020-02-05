Taal Volcano’s sulfur dioxide emission declines

MANILA, Philippines — The emission of sulfur dioxide from the main crater of the Taal Volcano has weakened, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Wednesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said that the sulfur dioxide emitted from Taal Volcano was measured at an average of 55 tons per day on Tuesday, February 4, a significant drop from the 231 tons the day before.

The Taal Volcano Network, which Phivolcs said records “small but undetectable” earthquakes, recorded 156 volcanic earthquakes including two low-frequency events and 18 harmonic tremors having durations of one to three minutes. FEATURED STORIES Alert Level 3 remains raised over Taal Volcano, meaning that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.”

GSG

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

