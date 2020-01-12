Taal’s eruption to bring cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna due to Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Monday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the state weather bureau said if the volcanic activity continues, cloudy skies with light isolated rainshowers will persist in Taal area and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the tailend of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the province of Aurora.

Ilocos Region, Pagasa said, will have fair weather with light rainshowers due to northeast monsoon.

The rest of Luzon—including Metro Manila—will have generally fair weather with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

The trough of the low pressure area (LPA), meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers in Eastern Visayas and Caraga region.

Pagasa said the LPA was spotted 735 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur but is not expected to develop into a storm.

