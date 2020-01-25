Taal’s sulfur dioxide emission increases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday said there was an increase in sulfur dioxide emission in the main crater of Taal Volcano.
In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the emission recorded in the past 24 hours was at an average of 409 tonnes per day.
The number was higher compared to Friday’s record of 224 tonnes per day.
The activity in the main crater, meanwhile, was characterized as “weak to moderate emission” of white-steam-laden plumes 100 to 800 meters high that drifted southwest.
FEATURED STORIES
On Friday morning, the volcano emitted thick white plumes of steam, ash and smoke, after it previously appeared to be calm and quiet.
Six volcanic earthquakes were recorded between 5 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, which registered at magnitudes between 1.5 to 2.3, Phivolcs said.
Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which means that a “hazardous eruption may occur within hours or days.”
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.