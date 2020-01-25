Taal’s sulfur dioxide emission increases

Trending Now

Almost two weeks since its steam-driven eruption on Jan. 12, Taal Volcano continues to emit weak to moderate smoke on Friday morning, an indication that magma was “still rising,’’ according to Phivolcs. —EDWIN BACASMAS

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday said there was an increase in sulfur dioxide emission in the main crater of Taal Volcano.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the emission recorded in the past 24 hours was at an average of 409 tonnes per day.

The number was higher compared to Friday’s record of 224 tonnes per day.

The activity in the main crater, meanwhile, was characterized as  “weak to moderate emission” of white-steam-laden plumes 100 to 800 meters high that drifted southwest.

On Friday morning, the volcano emitted thick white plumes of steam, ash and smoke, after it previously appeared to be calm and quiet.

Six volcanic earthquakes were recorded between 5 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, which registered at magnitudes between 1.5 to 2.3, Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which means that a “hazardous eruption may occur within hours or days.”

