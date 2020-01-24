“‘Tabing Ilog’ is now a musical”

‘Tabing Ilog’ which starred John Lloyd Cruz and Jodi Sta. Maria is now being turned into a musical.

Originally a weekend teen drama series that aired in the late ‘90s to early 2000s, Tabing Ilog is definitely getting a reboot this year with ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt account announcing on Twitter that it was being turned into a musical. Aside from the teaser poster which doesn’t show the face of the cast, no other details have been released. The TV series Tabing Ilog’s original cast members included John Lloyd Cruz, Jodi Sta. Maria, Patrick Garcia, Baron Geisler, Kaye Abad, Paolo Contis, Paula Peralejo, and Desiree del Valle.