Tabuk City becomes coronavirus-free after recovery of 2 last patients

TABUK CITY—The city is now free of coronavirus after the last two COVID-19 patients in this Kalinga capital recovered, local officials said on Wednesday (June 17).

The two male patients tested negative in confirmatory tests and were discharged from the hospital on Monday (June 15) and Tuesday (June 16), said Mayor Darwin Estrañero.

But Estrañero said seven villages in the city remained on lockdown pending tests results for those who came in contact with the two men. These are the villages of Bulanao Centro, Bulanao Norte, Laya West, Lacnog, Ipil, Tuga and Nambaran.

In Nueva Vizcaya, a 34-year-old man from the village of Poblacion in Diadi town was infected when he came into contact with a fellow overseas Filipino worker who also tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Carlos Padilla said.

The new patient arrived home from Jubail, Saudi Arabia and is now confined in the Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong town.

Contact tracing has also been intensified in San Mariano town in Isabela and Enrile town in Cagayan province as a new COVID-19 patient was recorded there.

