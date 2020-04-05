Tacloban priest does house-to-house blessing of palm fronds

TACLOBAN CITY — Zenaida Oledan woke up as early as 5:30 a.m. on Sunday for one purpose.

“I want to have my palm fronds blessed,” said the 54-year-old mother of four children.

Oledan was among several residents who lined the streets of Barangay 6, Tacloban City to observe Palm Sunday which marks the start of Holy Weekthe year’s most somber period of prayer, penitence and reflection on the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

But unlike previous years, the Catholic faithful are requested to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

This, however, did not stop people and priests from connecting with each other.

Msgr. Erlito Maraya, head priest of the Sacred Heart Parish in Tacloban City, went out of the church on Sunday to reach out to people and bless with holy water the palm fronds they made.

From one household to the other, Maraya visited the people and asked about their conditions amid the COVID-19.

Oledan welcomed Maraya’s move to visit people at a time when the general imperative is to stay at home.

“At least even during this time of COVID-19, we’re still able to observe Palm Sunday,” she said while holding the palm she bought.

