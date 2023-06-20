Tag it! Mandatory pork labeling proposed by Bangsamoro solons for BARMM restaurants

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro lawmakers want to require all Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) restaurants to label their food and condiments “with pork.

The goal is to distinguish them from those made without pork or pork by-products.

The proposed legislation seeks to reflect the Bangsamoro government’s commitment to promoting consumer rights and ensuring that residents of the BARMM have access to clear and accurate information about the food they consume.

Once the bill becomes law, establishments operating within the BARMM must comply with the labeling, display, and advertisement regulations outlined in the proposed measure.

The bill outlines clear guidelines for labeling food items “with pork” or any indication of the presence of pig, lard, or its by-products. Fast food restaurants must display such labeling on their promotional and marketing materials prominently, menus within their premises, and even on the e-menus of online food delivery services operating in the BARMM.

Non-compliance with the labeling regulations will result in fines and potentially suspending business activities.

To oversee the effective implementation of these regulations, the bill calls for establishing the Fast Food Labeling Council. The council will be chaired by the Minister of Trade, Investments, and Tourism, with the Minister of Health as vice chairperson.

The Council will comprise representatives from the BARMM business community, consumer groups, and relevant government departments. The diverse membership will ensure that a comprehensive range of perspectives is considered when making decisions and crafting regulations.

Among the council’s responsibilities are adopting rules and regulations, consulting with relevant government agencies, and investigating any violations of the labeling requirements.

The bill is principally authored by parliament members Hashemi Dilangalen, Eddie Alih, Tawakal Midtimbang, and Michael Midtimbang.

