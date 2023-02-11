Taga-ayiee for P99: Wage commission shares side hustle for singles this Valentine’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — If you are single this Valentine’s Day and you need cash for your solo date, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) humorously shared side hustle rates for those who want to get hired during the season of love.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=565586535602812&set=a.229098215918314

ADVERTISEMENT

If couples need a person to carry their food, they can hire someone for the modest price of P129, but holding flowers is slightly cheaper at P124, said the NWPC.

If someone needs to surprise their partner, the NWPC said that an accomplice or “kasabwat” costs P299. At the same price, couples could also get a photographer and videographer for their romantic date.

FEATURED STORIES

For couples who need moral support, a “taga-ayiee” or someone whooping at the couple is the most affordable rate at P99.

Want it all in one? The commission said that you can get all of that for P799.

While this was a clear humor post from the NWPC, a recent survey from the Social Weather Stations did reveal that 17 percent of Filipinos have no love life.

The survey also found that three out of 10 Filipinos have experienced unrequited love.

RELATED STORIES:

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>