Tagaytay subdivision locked down after coronavirus patient returns for vacation

SAN PEDRO CITY-The Tagaytay City government in Cavite has ordered a subdivision locked down after it found out that a coronavirus patient had gone home to a family rest house, violating a local protocol on the entry of non-residents and condominium unit owners in the city.

In a public announcement, the city government said the posh South Ridge Estate in Barangay (village) Sungay West was placed under lockdown on July 2 and shall take effect “until it is made sure there is no local transmission” of the virus within the residential estate.

Except for emergency cases, movement in and out of South Ridge is restricted. Food deliveries, for instance, will only be allowed up to the subdivision gate, while the purchase of essential supplies by residents shall be assisted by the village officials.

Residents, authorized by Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), shall be allowed to travel for work but under strict monitoring.

The city government said it has issued a memorandum to subdivisions, condominiums, and rest house owners in May and June against returning residents or family members from “high-risk areas,” but this was violated when the patient, a resident of Pasig City but a hospital employee from Valenzuela City in Metro Manila, went home to their rest house in South Ridge on June 2.

Tagaytay City said the Pasig City Health Office had already coordinated with them, as it turned out that two more members of the patient’s family had also tested positive for the virus.

In Bauan, Batangas, two pregnant women, aged 37 and 25, both from Barangay As-is, have tested positive for the virus following a “direct contact” with an infected health worker.

The regional Department of Health (DOH), Saturday, said the number of cases in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon has reached 2,887, as of July 3.

Of this number, 1,091 are considered “active cases,” while 211 had died.

