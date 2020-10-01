Tagbilaran hospital chief says facility safe after worker infected with coronavirus

TAGBILARAN CITY—A hospital worker here has tested positive for SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a hospital advisory.
The infected worker was employed at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH).
In the advisory, Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno, GCGMH chief, said the worker had been put on quarantine and being monitored closely.
Macuno said contact tracing had been launched and screenings done.
She gave assurance that the hospital continued to be safe for its workers, especially those assigned to its COVID-19 wing, and other patients.
“Patient safety remains our top priority,” Macuno said.
As of Sept. 29, the Bohol IATF reported that the province has 339 COVID-19 cases with 261 recoveries and eight deaths.
