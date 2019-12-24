Tagle: Embody Christ’s humility, compassion, joy
MANILA, Philippines — “Embody the humility, the compassion, the joy of Jesus that is the most precious gift,” Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Manila archbishop, said in his Christmas message posted on his Facebook page.
“It’s Christmas again and I’m sure many of you are busy thinking of gifts to give and also wondering what gifts you will receive, and this is a beautiful tradition,” he added.
“But let us not forget that the gifts that we give and receive are some symbols and signs of the greatest gift that God the Father has sent us, his son Jesus.”
In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said, “May everyone exude the humility, compassion, and kindness Christ has displayed as we impart His love and blessings in the spirit of bayanihan towards our countrymen.”—Tina G. Santos and Julie M. Aurelio
