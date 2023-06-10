Taguig government slams Makati mayor Binay’s BGC complex claims, asserts ownership

MANILA, Philippines— The Taguig City government slammed posts circulating on social media that the legal dispute over the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation (BMR) is “not yet over,” asserting its ownership of the complex, in a statement issued on Saturday, June 10.

The posts claim that Makati Mayor Abby Binay allegedly discussed the issue with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

“By themselves, these social media posts could be dismissed as unverified and anonymous posts in the category of fake news,” stated the Taguig city government.

The statement also comes following the Makati mayor’s claims on Wednesday that her office had received a notice from the Supreme Court setting the case for oral arguments—claims that the SC debunked when spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said on Thursday that the high court had “no information” on any such document.

“When these posts were followed by an interview of Mayor Binay… where she claimed that they have received a document setting the case for oral arguments, the social media posts become disturbing as they directly impinge on the integrity of our judicial system,” the Taguig city government said.

Taguig decried Binay’s statements as “factually inaccurate” and that her meeting with the President, the First Lady and the Chief Justice would “undermine the probity of our highest officials and subvert the people’s trust in the impartiality of justice.”

“Mayor Binay, a member of the bar and an officer of the court, should be the first to categorically disown such harmful rumors instead of fanning the same by issuing careless or imprecise statements,” it asserted. /ra

