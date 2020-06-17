Taguig govt places 2 areas in Lower Bicutan under ECQ

THE Taguig City government placed two areas in Barangay Lower Bicutan under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for 15 days due to the “clustering” of confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

In a statement late Tuesday, the city government said that Purok 5 and 6 of Lower Bicutan will be under ECQ from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, to 6 p.m. on July 1 as recommended by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CEDSU).

Under the localized lockdown, the movement of residents in the two areas will be restricted. They are only allowed to purchase essential goods but need to show their quarantine pass.

Employees of establishments providing essential goods and services who reside in Purok 5 and 6 will be allowed to go to work.

As of June 16, there are 573 confirmed cases in the city, of which, 53 are in Barangay Lower Bicutan The village has the second-highest number of cases.