Taguig launches center to assist in blended learning amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig government on Friday opened its Tele-Aral Center to respond to the distance learning needs of students and parents as face-to-face classes are still suspended during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a statement, Taguig Public Information Office (PIO) said the center has teachers who would navigate 15 phone lines to assist students in concerns with the modules.

“The Telearal Center is equipped with teachers who have undergone TECTOC (Training and Enrichment Courses from Taguig Online Campus) training as well as training led by Call Center Supervisors, 15 phone lines for students to call, 20 additional substitutes and support staff, 50 iMac desktop computers with installed communication applications, and headsets which will allow the established workflow for Modular Learning Students, Computer-aided Learning Students, and Online-Learning Students to operate efficiently,” read the statement.

Apart from this, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano revealed that students would receive printed modules every week. He noted that the modules were crafted by the Department of Education, City Education office and their private partners.

“’Yung Taguig modules ho natin every week i-de-deliver sa bahay ng estudyante o dun naman sa nakatira malapit sa eskwelahan, pwede pickupin sa eskwelahan,” he said during the launch of the center.

(Taguig modules may be delivered to their houses or picked up inside their schools near their areas.)

Cayetano also noted that all 144,000 public school students in the city would receive a package with books, alcohol, uniform, face mask and a flash drive.

‘500 tutors’

The local government will also train 500 tutors who will personally go to the students’ houses to offer their learning services, the mayor said.

“Pina-pilot na po natin sa lungsod ng Taguig, mayroon kaming 500 na tutors-health workers so kung may tumawag dito na talagang hindi masagot yung tanong at hindi mapaliwanag sa telepono o video conference, mayroong 500 tutors health workers pero i-te-train natin sa health protocols,” Cayetano said.

(We will soon launch another program in Taguig, wherein there are 500 tutors-health workers so if someone is calling and they have a question that could not be answered through telephone or video conference, the 500 tutors will help them but we will first train them for health protocols.)

“Sila ho pwedeng bumaba sa mga estudyante at sa mga bahay. Unang una, sisigurahin nila na iimpleemnt yung tamang health protocols yung estudyante. Pangalawa, tuturuan niya at gagabayan niya,” he added.

(They can go to the students and in houses. They will make sure that the health protocols are followed. Also, they will teach and guide these students.) [ac]

