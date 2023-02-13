Taguig opens ‘Love at the Park’ on Valentine’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig will reopen its TLC Village as “Love at the Park” from Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, to Feb. 26 — from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the city announced in a statement issued on Monday.

TLC Village is along Lakeshore Laguna Lake Highway in Barangay Lower Bicutan, the city announced

The attraction is akin to “Christmas by the Lake,” which Taguig opened in November 2022 to celebrate the holiday season.

“Due to its successful run, all attractions from Christmas by the Lake are also making a comeback at Love at the Park, donning a new look that will be sure to delight visitors,” the city said.

Visitors should expect free lit-up big love art installations, including a Wall of Roses, a heart tunnel, and a sea of pink and red dandelions, among others.

Other attractions such as the Aqua Luna Lights and Sounds Show will also be open to the public.

Meanwhile, couples celebrating the love season can have a romantic walk along the Path of Flowers lined with cherry blossoms or have dates along the boardwalks by the floating nipa huts of Mercado del Lago.

Vendors selling roses and sweet treats will also be at the park.

