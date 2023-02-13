Trending Now

Taguig opens ‘Love at the Park’ on Valentine’s Day

Taguig opens 'Love at the Park' on Valentine's Day

TLC Park in Taguig - Heart Tunnel. STORY: Taguig to open 'Love at the Park' on Valentine's Day

Among the attractions at “Love at the Park” is this heart tunnel of lights. (Photo from the Facebook page of I Love Taguig)

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig will reopen its TLC Village as “Love at the Park” from Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, to Feb. 26 — from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the city announced in a statement issued on Monday.

TLC Village is along Lakeshore Laguna Lake Highway in Barangay Lower Bicutan, the city announced

The attraction is akin to “Christmas by the Lake,” which Taguig opened in November 2022 to celebrate the holiday season.

“Due to its successful run, all attractions from Christmas by the Lake are also making a comeback at Love at the Park, donning a new look that will be sure to delight visitors,” the city said.

Visitors should expect free lit-up big love art installations, including a Wall of Roses, a heart tunnel, and a sea of pink and red dandelions, among others.

Other attractions such as the Aqua Luna Lights and Sounds Show will also be open to the public.

Meanwhile, couples celebrating the love season can have a romantic walk along the Path of Flowers lined with cherry blossoms or have dates along the boardwalks by the floating nipa huts of Mercado del Lago.

Vendors selling roses and sweet treats will also be at the park.

Love at the Park entrance in Taguig

The entrance to “Love at the Park” at the TLC Village in Taguig. (Photo from the Facebook page of I Love Taguig)

