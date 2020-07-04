Taguig sets up ‘safe zones’ for exercise during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig City has already set up “safe zones” for its residents who want to exercise, noting that it would implement health protocols amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a statement, the city government said it stationed personnel along Bayani Road at the Heritage Memorial Park, a popular place for activities such as jogging, aerobics, and cycling on Saturday.

Personnel also distributed free masks and drinks for citizens at the Heritage Memorial Park.

The city government also established signs across the safe zone sites to remind the public of health protocols.

Police officers and local government employees were also deployed to inform residents about their violations.

Aside from this, the local government will put up bike repair areas and help desks at the designated safe zones.

Taguig said it started distributing bicycles to health centers to help its medical frontliners get to work with public transportation still limited due to the coronavirus quarantine.

