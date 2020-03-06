Taika Waititi & Netflix Are Giving Us Two New ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’ Remakes

CultureWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

Two new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series anyone?

It was late 2018 that we received news of Netflix sealing a deal with Roald Dahl’s family to produce the animated series and specials based on his works.

The works included were: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, and George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Well, we have even better news now. Netflix have handed the reins over to Taika Waititi. He’ll be producing not one, but two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired series.

One series will be based closely on the books, as well as one based on the Oompa Loompas.

According to Netflix, “The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”

“Finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task… until Taika walked into the room,” said Netflix’s Vice President of Original Animation, Melissa Cobb.

“Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika.”

Waititi is currently working in post-production of his newest film, Next Goal Wins, with plans to write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He’s also in talks to develop a new Star Wars project.