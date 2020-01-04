Tail end of cold front to bring cloudy skies over Bicol, Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The tail end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies over the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that the tail end of the cold front may also bring scattered rains with isolated thunderstorms over the aforementioned areas.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan,” meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon were forecast to have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

