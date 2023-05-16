Taipei Computer Association: The Best Stage for Semiconductor and Clean-Tech Startups01629_1211ZC3iiC.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – The deadline for applications for the 2nd Tech Innovation Excellence Award (TIE Award) is approaching. This prestigious national-level award aims to recognize startups that have achieved outstanding accomplishments in the field of technological innovation. Organized by the National Science and Technology Council, the TIE Award is a highly authoritative competition for business and technology. The 2nd edition TIE award will provide substantial cash prizes and excellent opportunities for business collaboration, encouraging international tech startups to establish their presence in Taiwan. Winners will receive a range of generous rewards and honors, including abundant industry resources, business matching opportunities, international exposure, and increased visibility.

Recap of the Success of the Tech Innovation Excellence Award: Global Innovation, Value Creation, and Connections

Looking back at the 1st TIE Award, it was an astounding success. It attracted applications from nearly 120 teams representing 25 countries worldwide, showcasing the interest in the semiconductor and related tech industries. Winners stood out based on criteria such as innovation, value creation, and local connections. In addition to cash prizes, they gained marketing resources at the TIE Expo both domestically and internationally. Winning teams from countries such as the UK, Germany, Japan, the United States, Chile, and more, have since engaged with many corporate partners, with the German team NanoWired establishing an R&D center in Taiwan after connecting with over 50 companies.

Integration of Semiconductors and Zero Emissions as Evaluation Criteria: Winners to Receive Abundant Business Resources

To align with the national goals of technological development, this year’s edition incorporates the globally significant environmental issue of “zero-emissions” alongside the renowned “semiconductor” industry as the theme. The winners of the 2nd Tech Innovation Excellence Award will not only receive a top prize of USD 30,000,but also gain access to numerous valuable resources. They will receive an allowance to visit Taiwan and have the opportunity to interact and collaborate with global academic institutions and major corporations at international platforms like the TIE Expo. Additionally, they will have the chance to join Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and theTaiwan Semiconductor Research Institute ( TSRI), making full use of the resources and opportunities provided by these platforms to foster collaborative technology exchanges.

Taiwan warmly welcomes all qualified tech startups to participate in the 2nd TIE Award, showcasing and exchanging their innovative projects. This award will provide participants with a stage to exhibit and promote their excellent projects, helping companies achieve commercialization and market expansion in Asia.

The application period for the TIE Award will soon conclude at the end of May. Register TIE Award now!

Tech Innovation Excellence Award (TIE Award) Application Information:



– Application deadline: May 31, 2023



– TIE Award website:



https://www.futuretech.org.tw/futuretech/index.php?action=tieaward&web_lang=en-us?utm_source=media_outreach&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=tie_award

