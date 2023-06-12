Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub Focuses on the Greater Health Industries, Taipei City Government Facilitates Global Talents Matchmaking

TAIPEI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Taipei City Government continues to promote the “Talent Exchange Program” in support of international entrepreneurs collaborating with companies in Taipei. Serving as the international startup community brand, Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH) is set to kick off its first event at Taipei Medical School on June 15, 2023. The panel will delve into the trend of Health Tech, inviting experts and entrepreneurs to discuss the development of health tech and startup resources in Taipei City.



Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH) to kick off its first event with guest speakers from BE Health Ventures, TMU Biomed Accelerator, and Global Bio & Investment Monthly to discuss the Trend of Health Tech.

According to the Department of Economic Development of the Taipei City Government, importing key technologies and research power from international startups has been a crucial goal in contributing to industrial transformation and evolution in Taipei. With the TEH brand, the Taipei City Government connects with the global startup ecosystem and resources by hosting cross-field networking events to reach different time zones and industries, building the most resourceful and supportive startup community to welcome international entrepreneurs to settle in Taipei.

This year, with the theme of Greater Health, TEH will host a series of networking events starting in June. Professionals and entrepreneurs in the health tech and biotech industries will share their insights on the trend of digital health in Taipei. In addition, the events are planned to combine with gender issues. The resources and support available for women entrepreneurs in Taipei will be discussed.

In addition to the networking events, TEH is organizing a sharing event overseas and inviting partners, including BE Health Ventures and TMU BioMed Accelerator to co-host an international health tech competition. The selected startup teams participating in the competition will have the chance to pitch at the final Demo Day in Taipei and connect with hospitals, clinics, corporations, and accelerators to accelerate their landing progress in Taipei. Taipei city’s development can also benefit from the international talents and their expertise in health tech, fostering partnerships across industries and nations.

For further information, please visit TEH’s Facebook page or LinkedIn profile. We extend a wholehearted invitation to all visionary talents to join us on this exhilarating journey, where unbounded opportunities await.

