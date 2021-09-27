Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention & Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., & Realtek Semiconductor Corp Awarded at AREA 2021

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA 2021), is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients who exemplified determination and perseverance despite recent trying times. The AREA awardees have demonstrated relentless dedication to responsible business practices amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia, and was initiated by the region’s leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. With over 500 winners from more than 19 countries since its launch, AREA recognises and honours Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. This year, an impressive 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging, and only 69 were award recipients.

Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation’s Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

‘For Peace, For Health, Ten Thousand People Together to Protect Our Livers!’ is a joint event between Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation. The event was initiated in response to the high death rates caused by liver diseases in Taiwan and aimed to promote the awareness and prevention of liver disease among Taiwan’s people.

At the event, Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development, and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation held a ‘Free Hepatitis and Liver Cancer Screening’ and ‘Liver Health Awareness Questionnaire Survey’ on 31st October 2020. The implementation of the event united the forces of healthcare, religious belief, and digital technology. Due to the foundation’s broad experience in holding screening activities, and its network of medical and nursing professionals, The Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation took responsibility for the event’s health care services. Meanwhile, the Taipei Lung Shan Temple made use of its social influence and appeal to motivate the participation of local communities. Lastly, YUAN High-Tech and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation put together a digital plan built around the companies’ professional prowess, in addition to donating tablets and funds for the event.

The event extensively raised the awareness of liver disease prevention among people from all walks of life, as a total of 12,860 people registered online for the event through the call of religious beliefs, which successfully attracted broad media coverage and reports, thereby achieving maximum publicity. The event also successfully set a new Guinness World Record for most people to complete a health survey in 12 hours, with 8,032 people completing the Liver Health Awareness Questionnaire. This success attracted the attention of the world and raised the global public’s attention to the health topic of liver disease prevention and treatment.

Furthermore, the event enhanced the effectiveness of the activity with the strength of innovation and technology. The activity adopted digital technology in all operating procedures from registration to answering surveys, which made it faster for a large number of people to participate, improving the efficiency of information analysis and utilisation. The organisations estimated a total of 80 man-days were saved, thereby effectively reducing environmental losses and manpower input requirements.

Looking forward, the Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, Yuan High-Tech Development, and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation will continue to contribute their expertise and exert social influence to promote the prevention and treatment of liver disease. The organisations’ goal is to eradicate Hepatitis C in Taiwan by 2025 and help protect the people of Taiwan from other debilitating liver-related diseases.

