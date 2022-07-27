TaiSPO 2023 Booth Applications are Now Open! Amp Up and Vamp Up for New Biz in Sports and Fitness

TAIPEI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Taipei International Sporting Goods Show, TaiSPO will return with its new name as “Sports and Fitness Taiwan” to the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) on March 22–25, 2023. The 40-year-old TaiSPO has been transformed and reshaped to reflect the latest developments in global fitness and sports technology trends, highlighting “Fitness Lifestyle”, “Sustainable Life”, and “Sports Tech” while helping exhibitors explore new types of global business opportunities. The early-bird discount ends September 15, 2022.



TaiSPO is back with brand new content in 2023! Updated to reflect changes in the market in recent years and explore new global business.

With working out to exercise becoming an increasingly prevalent part of all our lives, sports and fitness technology is expected to become the next trillion-dollar industry that will implement AI, big data analytics and cloud computing to improve our fitness, sleep, and nutrition monitoring. It helps us manage stress and monitor vital signs while users can stay healthy, improve their exercise efficiency, and enhance their sports performance. TaiSPO 2023 will be an even more exciting edition and feature three new exhibition areas, namely “Sports and Fashion”, “All Age Fitness”, and “VR/E-Sports” in addition to indoor and commercial sports equipment. With fashion, technology, health, e-sports, and other elements all in one place, TaiSPO offers the perfect stage for cross-border and cross-industry cooperation and exchanges.

Co-branding partnerships between fashion houses and sports brands have created a real buzz in recent years. Doing exercise is not only excellent for health but also a way of showing your taste in fashion. “Sports and Fashion” includes sportswear, trendy accessories and smart textiles & fabric, revealing business opportunities in making exercise both chic and comfortable.

“All Age Fitness” emphasizes that sport is not limited to any specific age group and anyone can find a way of doing exercise that suits their needs. Children’s physical fitness products, sports facilities, and care equipment for seniors are on full display here.

Meanwhile, a new breed of sport in digital life called e-sports is getting increasingly popular; it may very possibly be included in the 2028 Olympics as a medal event, which is why TaiSPO also launched the “VR/E-Sports” area that is focused on e-sports, virtual sports equipment, and digital exercise applications, taking visitors on a deep dive into this new sports business model that is integrated with the gaming world.

While more countries are easing border restrictions to revive the economy and travel in the post-COVID era, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the show organizer, also expects to see international buyers return to the show in March next year. Various exciting outdoor, indoor, online, and physical events will include digital sports competitions, group workouts, industry forums, a live studio, and Outdoor Taipei will also be held to spice up TaiSPO 2023, making it a comprehensive and interactive platform for fitness and sports. Visit TaiSPO 2023 official website for more information: https://www.taispo.com.tw/en/index.html