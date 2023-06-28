Taiwan committed to prevent conflict, uphold stability in region — Tsai

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday reiterated her country’s commitment to prevent conflict in the Taiwan Strait as well as in East and South China Sea.
“We will not seek confrontation,” she vowed, giving assurance that her government will fully collaborate with neighbors and democratic partners for a stable region.
Tsai, however, also promised to defend Taiwan, including working diligently against disinformation campaigns which she alleged are being used to “corrode trust” in their government instutions.
Speaking at the World Media Congress 2023, Tsai talked of efforts to influence her country’s thriving democracy.
She said false information claims that “democracy is melting” in Taiwan. She added that disinformation campaigns attack the Taiwan media and her country’s vibrant press freedom.
But, Tsai noted, her government and the civil society are working together to address the challenges without curtailing the people’s freedom of speech by empowering individuals to determine which information are reliable and true via education and media literacy workshops.
The World News Media Congress 2023 is being held here from June 28-30 and was organized by the World Association of News Publishers. More than 950 journalists from 58 countries attended the conference.
