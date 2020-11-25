Taiwan Expo Online in Malaysia Now

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Expo 2020 is back in Malaysia once again. This year, the event will be hosted online in response to the ongoing pandemic. Scheduled to run from November 25-27th, the latest instalment of this popular trade expo will utilize the latest 360-degree 3D virtual reality to recreate the exhibition hall for a truly immersive online experience.



Taiwan Expo 2020 in Malaysia Online held its opening ceremony today (Nov 25). The expo was jointly kicked off with a unique virtual combination. Distinguished guests from Taiwan and Malaysia then joined in with the butterfly hand gesture to symbolise Taiwan. Following that, the VIPs proceeded with a virtual handshake to signal the building of strong ties and cooperation between both countries.

Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) presided over the opening ceremony together with other VIPs including Ms. Sharon Ho Swee Peng, President of Malaysia Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei, Ms. Anne Hung, Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, Mr. Khairul Annuar Abdul Halim, Director of China & Northeast Asia Section, Exports Promotion & Market Access Division, MATRADE and Datuk Michael Kang Hua Keong, National President of SME Association of Malaysia.

During the live streamed meeting, Malaysians from various circles greeted their Taiwanese counterparts in different languages including Malay, English, Chinese, etc, in a warm show of welcome. Distinguished guests from Taiwan and Malaysia then joined in with the butterfly hand gesture to symbolise Taiwan. Following that, the VIPs proceeded with a virtual handshake to signal the building of strong ties and cooperation and to lift the curtains to the Taiwan Expo 2020 in Malaysia.

Mr. James Huang mentioned that Taiwan and Malaysia have always had a close relationship. Although the global pandemic has made physical exchange difficult, with the help of technology and digitalization, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries continues to thrive – no better an example than Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2.0.

Taiwan Expo will showcase products from 200 exhibitors in 13 themed pavilions across seven major categories, including Taiwan Food, Taiwan Lifestyles, Health Care & Beauty, Gadgets & Green Tech, Industry 4.0, Taiwan Tourism, and Halal Taiwan. Purchasers who are looking to negotiate with manufacturers need only click on the Chat Now function to enter a video chat with the representatives.

Various online activities are lined up including presentations on medical technologies and products, halal products, renewable energy, and environmental protection products. Malaysian purchasers are invited to join the videocast of the Taiwan Excellence Award Ceremony scheduled to premiere on the morning of 26th November.

Taiwan Expo’s official website https://taiwanexpo.online/en/ is now online. For more information, please contact the Taiwan Trade Centre at +60 (3) 2031-2388 or kl@taitra.org.tw