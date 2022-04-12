Taiwan: Recall On Kinder Products Manufactured In Belgium (Arlon)

TAIPEI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following the announcement by Ferrero Group, it was announced that the production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made in Arlon, Belgium is being recalled.

We, Ferrero Asia Limited (Taiwan Branch) do not import and distribute Kinder Surprise in the market. Thus, we would like to take the opportunity to highlight the difference between Kinder Surprise and Kinder Joy:

While Ferrero Asia Limited (Taiwan Branch) does not import any products from Arlon, Belgium into Taiwan, we understand that some of these products may be available in market through alternative channels.

The full list of the products from Arlon, Belgium are:

If you have one of these products, please do not consume it. Please keep the product and contact your point of purchase.

We deeply regret this matter. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care.

All other Ferrero products, including other Kinder products, are not affected by this recall.