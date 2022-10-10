Taiwan’s Imagery, Chiayi’s Sunshine Mark 2022 National Day Giftsimage-1.jpeg

CHIAYI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 October 2022 – As National Day fireworks light up the sky over the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, also making their debut in Chiayi County are exquisite gifts meticulously picked for this felicitous day. Of these gifts that Magistrate Weng Chang-liang presents to distinguished domestic and international guests, representations of both Chiayi as “City of the Sun” and imagery distinctly emblematic of Taiwan stand out.

Gifts for 2022 National Day Fireworks in Chiayi

It is no coincidence to bring together local industry, Taiwanese art, and aesthetic economics for this auspicious occasion. With Chiayi County’s Culture and Tourism Bureau at the helm, 10 products uniquely of the county’s cultural heritage are selected as gifts for celebrating “Fireworks in Chiayi” on National Day this year. The artist Lin Pan-sung, an esteemed member of the international designer community, adorns packaging for these gifts with his portrayals of Taiwan. Among his best-known works is the “My Homeland” series that comprises more than 3,000 renditions of the map of Taiwan. Tu I-zen, director of Air Library, is charged with overseeing the entire project and giving final touches. A DFA Design for Asia Awards winner, Tu has accumulated a wide-ranging repertoire that helps drive Taiwan’s aesthetic economics. In addition to Air Library, a boutique café not far from the Alishan National Scenic Area, his works include “Mountain Ali Tea No. 35” and “Descry Taiwan-Alishan.”

Chiayi’s mountains, sea, plain incorporated

Chiayi is fondly known as “City of the Sun.” The county’s mountains, sea, and plain come under the spotlight as key features that characterize some of Chiayi’s most representative cultural offerings. To be exact, six choice gifts promise to help with the appreciation of Chiayi’s beauty:

Mountains: Zhuo-Wu Coffee



Sea: Zhou Nan Salt Field’s Flower of Salt



Plain: Shijia Organic Farm’s Organic Rice



Peace: Hao Han Creative Boutique Embroidery



Chiayi County Select: Fenchifu Rice Cracker



National Day Memento Mug: “City of the Sun—Chiayi”

Integrating the design of gift packaging for Taiwan’s 2022 National Day, says Chiayi’s Culture and Tourism Bureau Director General Hsu Yo-jen, goes a long way toward projecting the cultural appeal of both Chiayi and Taiwan to the international community.

