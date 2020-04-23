“Take a tour around the elegant mansion of the Pacquiao family in these photos”

Jinkee Pacquiao shares a peek of what the Pacquiao home looks like.

Jinkee Pacquiao has been sharing snapshots of what the Pacquiao home looks like on social media. From their living room, to their dining area, to their kitchen, their mansion truly looks every inch elegant, luxurious, stylish and chic.

Check out a glimpse of their mansion below:

The mansion has also been visible in their latest vlogs.

Recently, Jinkee shared her family’s quarantine routine in her vlog. In the video, the online personality documented how her husband, senator Manny Pacquiao, has been busy lately with the house chores. Meanwhile, she shared that her kids have been dedicating their time to their respective hobbies.