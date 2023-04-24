Take the Magic Everywhere You Go with 7-Eleven’s All-New Disney 100th Anniversary Collectible Series of 8 Portable 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets Featuring Beloved Disney and Pixar Characters7-11_Disney 100 _3-in-1 Match & Go Set_.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 April 2023 – Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with a whole host of exciting events taking place across the globe, and 7-Eleven is joining in the festivities with an exclusive “Match & Go” collection of Disney 100th Anniversary collectibles. The Disney 100 “Match & Go” collection features eight beloved Disney and Pixar characters, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, Edna Mode, Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso and Alien, who have all been transformed into 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets that can be attached to your bags or keys. Offering excellent quality and great value, the multifunctional trio of items can be detached, mixed and matched to suit different occasions. Just “Match & Go” each and every day!



The “3-in-1 Match & Go Set” comes in two different designs: the “Eco Tote Set” and the “Zip-Up Pouch Set.” Each set comprises three unique items with different shapes, designs, and functions, together with a high-quality carabiner clip for easy attachment.

The “Eco Tote Set” includes a cute head-shaped pouch, an eco-friendly shopping bag, a card holder and a carabiner clip. The pouch features one of four beloved characters – Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sulley, or Edna Mode – and the shopping bag and special Disney 100th Anniversary cardholder are both decorated with fun Disney character patterns.

The “Zip-Up Pouch Set” is a treat for any Disney fan, comprising an endearing head-shaped pouch, a zip-up pouch, a lightweight card holder and a carabiner clip. The head-shaped pouch features the likes of Chip ‘n Dale, Stitch, Lotso, or Alien, while the rectangular zip-up pouch sports a vibrant design created with an array of cartoon characters. The Disney 100th Anniversary Special Edition card holder is a fashion must-have and highly collectible, showcasing a silver cartoon character silhouette and the “Disney100” logo. These cute yet practical accessories will be sure to add some style to your day!

The 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 26 April, so be sure to visit your nearest 7-Eleven to grab these limited-edition Disney 100th Anniversary collectibles and start your own magical journey with your favourite Disney characters!

3-in-1 Match & Go Set Product Details



Mickey Mouse Eco Tote Set This set contains a Mickey-shaped pouch you can clip onto your handbag or backpack. The set also includes a black eco shopping bag and a classic red card holder. The special 100th anniversary edition card holder features a silver silhouette of Mickey Mouse and the ‘Disney100’ anniversary logo. So, let’s all celebrate this special moment in style! Donald Duck Eco Tote Set Spring has sprung with this vibrant orange and yellow eco shopping bag, perfect for fun days out. The set also includes a blue card holder adorned with a charming Donald Duck design as well as a head-shaped pouch of everyone’s favourite duck, ensuring he’s always by your side. Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley Eco Tote Set Do you ever feel uninspired to work out solo? Sulley from Monsters, Inc. is here to give you a boost of energy! His head-shaped pouch can hold your tissues and doubles as a cool AirPods holder that you can clip to your water bottle using the carabiner. After exercising, just stash your sports stuff in the eco-bag and let Sulley be your workout buddy to keep you on track! The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Set The only design in the collection to feature a human cartoon character, this set includes a spacious eco shopping bag that you can fold and store in the Edna Mode head-shaped pouch for safekeeping. A must-have for any homemaker! Chip ‘n Dale Zip-Up Pouch Set The head-shaped pouch is a real standout in the collection boasting the only double-sided design with Chip on one side and Dale on the other. The bright orange and yellow zip-up pouch makes for a great pencil case to store stationery and other small items. Add some fun to your school day with this super cute accessory! Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Set Carry your essentials – including cash, tissues, ID cards and more ­– in style with this elegant pale purple zip-up pouch. The cute Stitch head-shaped pouch is perfect for keeping a few tissues handy and can be attached to the back of your phone along with the zip-up pouch, making it easy to take Stitch with you wherever you go and brighten up your day. Toy Story’s Lotso Zip-Up Pouch Set The adorable and fluffy pink Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear is the star of this set! The cute Lotso head-shaped tissue packet can be attached to your bag as a decoration, while the zip-up pouch is perfect for storing makeup and other essentials in your bag. The slim and light pink card holder features a silver silhouette of Lotso and the “Disney100” logo, making it a must-have for any girl on the go! Toy Story’s Alien Zip-Up Pouch Set Turn heads with this eye-catching set featuring Toy Story’s beloved three-eyed alien! The green and blue colour scheme is not only adorable, but it also keeps all your travel must-haves organised. The blue zip-up pouch holds your on-the-go essentials, the green card holder keeps your important cards safe, and the head-shaped pouch is ideal for storing small items like hand sanitiser. Jet-set in style with this must-have set!

3-in-1 Match & Go Set Individual Item Dimensions Head-shaped pouch: Approx. 8cm (diameter)

Lightweight card holder: Approx. 11cm (height) x 7cm (width)

Eco tote: Approx. 60cm (height) x 40cm (width)Zip-up pouch: Approx. 18cm (height) x 11cm (width)

Zip-up pouch: Approx. 18cm (height) x 11cm (width) WARNING We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy, product may contain small parts. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. USE AND CARE Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

The slight smell on product is an acceptable phenomenon, it is recommended to place it in a ventilated area for a period of time before use.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

Do not iron, dry clean or soak.

3-in-1 Match & Go Set Collectible Programme details: Stamp distribution details:

From 26 April (7am) to 6 June 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*. Redemption details:

From 26 April (7am) to 9 June 2023, customers can redeem one 3-in-1 Match & Go Set randomly with 8 stamps plus $50, or two 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets randomly with 12 stamps plus $88. Exclusive yuu Member Offer 1 – 3-in-1 Match & Go Set Redemption:

Promotion period: 26 April (7am) to 6 June 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 26 April (7am) to 9 June 2023, yuu Members can redeem one 3-in-1 Match & Go Set randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $12. Exclusive yuu Member Offer 2 – Limited Edition Special Set Pre-order:

yuu Members can pre-order one Special Limited Edition Set with 88,000 yuu Points and choose their favourite set. There is no need to collect stamps or worry about getting the same design twice. Simply use your yuu Points to collect the full series! Quantities are limited to 200 boxes per style (400 boxes in total). The pre-order period is from 26 April (12 noon) to 27 April 2023 (2 days in total). Pick-up period: 16 May (7am) to 22 May 2023. Each yuu Member can redeem a maximum of four box sets. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.

1 Match & Go Magical Set

Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets: #1 Mickey Mouse Eco Tote Set #2 Donald Duck Eco Tote Set #7 Toy Story’s Lotso Zip-Up Pouch Set #8 Toy Story’s Alien Zip-Up Pouch Set 1 Match & Go Wonders Set

Including the below 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets: #3 Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley Eco Tote Set #4 The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Set #5 Chip ‘n Dale Zip-Up Pouch Set #6 Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Set

For the Limited Edition Special Sets, customers can choose between the “Match & Go Magical Set” or the “Match & Go Wonders Set”. Each set contains four designated 3-in-1 Match & Go Sets. The “Match & Go Magical Set” contains the Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Eco-Tote Sets, and Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien Zip-Up Pouch Sets. The “Match & Go Wonders Set” contains the Monsters, Inc.’s Sulley and The Incredibles’ Edna Mode Eco Tote Sets, and Chip ‘n Dale and Stitch Zip-Up Pouch Sets.

3-in-1 Match & Go Set designs inside either box set cannot be selected.

This offer is applicable to 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong and Macau (excluding Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk).

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of 7-Eleven Pre-order items, yuu Pre-order items, cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #Disney #Disney100 #MatchandGo #MickeyMouse #DonaldDuck #MonstersInc #Sulley #TheIncredibles #Edna #ChipnDale #Stitch #ToyStory #Lotso #Alien

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.