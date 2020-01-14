“‘Tala’ music video hits 40M views”

The music video that brought to life the “Tala” dance craze just hit 40 million views on YouTube.

Since it was uploaded on June 11, 2016, Sarah Geronimo’s music video of “Tala” has been viewed for 46,546,826 times and “liked” for 372,000.

On Instagram, Viva Artists Agency expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming reception received by the music video, saying, “More than 40 MILLION views na ang ‘Tala’ ng Asia’s Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo! Isa ka rin ba sa na-LSS at napasayaw ng kantang ‘to? Keep on watching!”

“Tala” is the lead single from Sarah’s platinum album “The Great Unknown”, released back in 2015. But it was only recently that the song has taken a life of its own as an ubiquitous dance craze, taking over social media with videos of drag performances, TikTok challenges, the viral confrontation with “Aling Nelia”, and a father dancing to the song to his newborn.

